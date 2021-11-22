This season, Denver's Union Station is hosting four festive events sure to get some Coloradans in the spirit for the upcoming winter holidays.
1. Grand Illumination
The annual Grand Illumination Christmas tree-lighting party will be held from 5 PM to 8 PM on November 26 at the Union Station Plaza. The free event will include live musical performances, a visit from Santa & Mrs. Claus, and the inaugural showing of this year's Merry and Bright lights show.
As always, the night's main event is the lighting of the 40-foot-tall Union Station Christmas tree. This year, the tree features more than 7,000 holiday lights.
2. Merry & Bright Lights Show
The Merry and Bright lights show will begin at the Grand Illumination event and continue through December 27 from 5 PM to 10 PM.
The show includes interactive imagery designed by local artists, which is projected onto the station's exterior and accompanied by classic holiday music.
3. Santa at the Station
Santa and Mrs. Claus are making an early stop in Denver this year for the St. Nick Express meet and greet.
Every Sunday from November 28 to December 19, families are invited to visit with Santa for free. There is also a 'skip the line' pass that costs $50 per family and includes a Union Station ornament.
Miracle at Union Station
The Miracle at Union Station event is a pop-up Christmas-themed cocktail bar. The bar will be open from November 24 through December 28 for guests 21 and older.
"Due to high demand for Miracle at Union Station, there will be a non-refundable $2 charge per guest to confirm each reservation. In the spirit of the season, Denver Union Station will donate 100% of these proceeds to Children’s Hospital Colorado," event coordinators said in a news release.
The bar will also have themed options for people who celebrate Hanukkah.
