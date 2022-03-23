A hot topic of discussion among Denverites in recent months has been the presence of crime at the iconic Union Station facility. The union that represents Regional Transportation District and First Transit in Denver called the site a "lawless hellhole," sharing stories of public drug use and instances when employees have been allegedly put at risk. And this description of the crime doesn't seem to be too exaggerated – more than 500 arrests had already been made at Union Station in 2022 by late-February, 42 of which took place on a single day. Yet, Union Station remains one of the top tourist attractions in Denver and it's likely that it will continue to play a bigger role in the lives of Coloradans – here's why.
As Denver was growing in the late 1800s and early 1900s, railway operations were crucial for turning the city into a transportation hub, both for travel, but also for goods. Having an efficient and effective rail system meant big things for the Denver economy of more than 100 years ago.
During the early days of Denver, travel by rail was less convenient than it is today, as multiple stations spread around the city often meant transfers. Union Pacific Railroad presented the idea of a centralized station in 1875 and that ultimately led to the creation of the Denver Union Station that's used today.
In 1881, a station was opened at 17th and Wynkoop streets by the owners of four different rail lines – Denver & Rio Grande, Denver, South Park & Pacific, and Colorado Central. Despite ups and downs – including a destructive fire in 1894 – this station operated for a couple decades until the original partnership was replaced in 1912.
This partnership was replaced by the Denver Terminal Railway Company, which represented six operators. Due to increased passenger loads, they ultimately decided to destroy and rebuild key parts of the station, fully reopening in 1914.
While Denver Union Station's popularity initially soared, it would continue to meet various struggles through the years, such as a steep decline of service in the later 1900s.
However, the turn of the century has brought new life to the historic location, with $100s of millions being spent to improve the site and services offered by Denver Union Station in the 2000s. One very noticeable upgrade was the complete renovation of the historic station house, which re-opened to the public in 2014.
With talks of a Front Range Passenger Rail system that could connect cities like Pueblo, Colorado Springs, Denver, and Fort Collins in upcoming years – and all trips set to pass through Denver's Union Station – it's likely that this historic destination will start to play a larger role in many Coloradans lives.
Yes, the hundreds of recent arrests are a sign of the crime that's present in the area, but it's also a sign that local law enforcement is working on making Union Station a safer place. Denver officials have pledged to focus on stopping crime at what's been called the "crown jewel" of the Mile High City.
Now complete with an award-winning hotel, eclectic dining options, and plenty of shopping, the commitment to bringing Denver Union Station to more Coloradans seems to be driving improvements in the right direction.
Denver Union Station currently has a 4.5 of 5 star rating on Yelp with 432 reviews and a 4.5 of 5 star rating on TripAdvisor with 3,370 reviews, with a trip to the station listed among the top 20 things to do in the city.
How can it get a 4.5 rating if it's riddled with drugs and homeless people.
Denver clearly isn't interested in cleaning any of this up.
As someone who first entered Denver Union Station in 1965 and have in following decades visited regularly, I have, as the article suggests, seen many different looks.
It is a fantastic facility that I still use to travel by Amtrak and light rail, to enjoy dining, etc.
The City and RTD must work diligently to keep it safe for all. It is simply too important to settle for less.
As the article notes, it has a bright future.
This nation must get to work to begin to address the growing problem of the homeless and drug addled.
-Bill O'Dea
