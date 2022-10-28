Many outdoor recreation lovers are likely dreading the shorter daylight time descending on Colorado as winter nears. The chance for post-work sunshine might be disappearing faster than you thought.
Come October 30, the sunset in Denver will take place at 6 PM and the sunset won't take place that late in the day again until March 9, 2023.
Denver daylight hours will continue to get shorter through December 21, when the sun will rise at 7:17 AM and set at 4:38 PM.
Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but darker days are sneaking up fast. Make sure you take advantage of getting outside during morning and evening daylight hours while you still can.
Thankfully, less daylight also makes it easier for snow to stick around, and in a state full of slopesport enthusiasts, that's something many of us can appreciate.
Check out the sunrise and sunset times for your own Colorado town here.
