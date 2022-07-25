Until Sunday, Denver was still on track to set a record for its most consecutive 90-plus degree days. With a high of 87 on July 24, that is no longer the case.
Prior to Sunday's 'cool' high of 87, Denver had reached 12 consecutive days with 90-plus degree temperatures starting on July 12, which is the 13th longest streak for the Mile High City ever recorded. The longest streak ever is 24 days, first reached in 2008 and again in 2012.
Outside of those two years, Denver's third longest 90-degree day streak is 18 days, set in 2011.
While most of Denver's significant 90-degree plus streaks start in July, a 17-day streak did happen in August of 2020.
Will Denver still end up breaking the streak record this year? It's unlikely, but possible.
