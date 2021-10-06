According to High Point Weather, Denver might be getting snow as early as next week.
The forecasting service states that Denver has a 10 to 20 percent chance of snow accumulation during a storm that's set to hit the Front Range next Wednesday, October 13. The prediction also mentions that while a cold front is on the way, lack of precipitation could be the biggest factor in whether or not this Front Range snowfall occurs.
If this storm hits, it will be five days before the average first snowfall date in Denver of October 18, according to KDVR. Last year, the first snowfall in Denver took place on September 8, just five days after the earliest seasonal snowfall ever in Denver – September 3 in 1961. The latest 'first snow' in Denver was November 21 in 1934.
Statewide, several waves of snow are expected to hit Colorado in upcoming days, likely creating winter weather conditions on some of Colorado's highest peaks. It's that time of the year when drivers in Colorado should triple check that they've got their trunk loaded up with winter travel safety gear, including extra layers, water, food, and more.
