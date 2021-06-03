Colorado temperatures will likely climb above 90 degrees this weekend with more rounds of rain on the way.
Thunderstorms are continuing to roll through the state on Thursday bringing heavy rainfall, lightning, small hail under one inch in diameter, and winds gusting up to 50 mph in the mountains and valleys.
According to the National Weather Service, storms are expected to move through parts of central, east, central, south-central, southeast, and western Colorado.
🌡️Warming trend continues today. Mostly sunny and dry conditions can be expected - only isolated thunderstorms over the mountains mainly south of I-70. #COwx pic.twitter.com/cGhz84IeJ8— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 3, 2021
Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are also likely to develop over the central and southern mountains situated along the Continental Divide Thursday afternoon, with a few storms drifting into the southern valleys.
There's a chance temperatures will break 90 degrees on Friday through the weekend along the Front Range with much of the Western Slope expected to be even hotter.
Summer weather ahead!😎☀ Lower elevations may see their first chance at hitting the 90 degree mark Friday through the weekend. Temps will range in the mid to upper 80s. Higher elevations will see temps in the low to mid 70s. #COwx pic.twitter.com/vD09PszV0k— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) June 3, 2021
It's normal for Colorado to see 90-degree weather around this time of the year.
A report from the DenverPost says June 10 is the average date for the first 90-degree reading in the Denver. If temperatures reach 90 degrees by Friday or Saturday, this means the heat is arriving a few days earlier than usual and it will be the first 90 degree day in Denver this year.
Although sunshine is expected throughout the weekend, storms will continue to develop over the high country each afternoon and evening from Friday through Tuesday.
Heavy rains could lead to the potential for flash flooding, especially in recent burn scars areas.
Editor's Note: Mountain weather is unpredictable and can change drastically at higher elevations. Always be prepared and check the forecast before hitting the trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.