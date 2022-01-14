Denver's five-year plan to build 125 miles of bike lanes in the city has officially reached the halfway point, according to officials.
"By building out Denver’s bicycle network and creating a comfortable space for people to ride. DOTI [The Denver Department of Infrastructure] is helping to realize this vision," the Denver officials said in the project description.
There are have been 70 miles worth of bike lanes constructed since the project began in 2019. The goal is for the full 125 miles to be finished by December 2023.
"Bicycles provide a travel option that is convenient, affordable, has health benefits, and helps ease congestion. These are all elements that are part of the community’s vision for a healthier and more vibrant city," the description read.
Currently, the project is focused on developing a network of bike lanes in Central Denver, Northwest Denver, and South Central Denver.
"DOTI is committed to achieving a network of better bike facilities in Denver that make it more comfortable, safe, and accessible for people to ride bikes, and to creating a bike network that connects people to the places they want to go," the website said.
While 16 percent of Denverites feel confident using bike lanes, nearly 60 percent reported being "interested but concerned," according to a report from the city.
"To ensure our bikeways are comfortable and safe for people of all ages and abilities, we are installing more 'Protected Bike Lanes' and 'Neighborhood Bikeways' on our streets. We consider these bikeways to be 'high comfort,' since they are designed to serve the needs of people who currently feel unsafe riding on our streets," the report said.
An updated map of bike-lanes in Denver can be found below:
