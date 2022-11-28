The Denver metro area is about to get hit with enough snow that it's expected to impact Tuesday morning commutes around the Mile High City.
Monday evening into Tuesday, up to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall in the Denver area, with up to 8 inches in mountain foothills north of I-70 and up to 4 inches in the Eastern Plains.
A 'winter weather advisory' has been issued as a result. Roads are likely to become slick and hazardous, increasing the likelihood of wrecks and delays.
The highest totals for this round of wintery weather are forecasted to fall on central and northern Colorado peaks. Up to 24 inches could fall along the Continental Divide near Estes Park, with similar high totals possible near Aspen and outside of Steamboat Springs in a 'high-end' snowfall scenario. Even in the 'most likely' scenario, a large portion of Colorado's mountains are expected to get a foot of snow or more through Tuesday at 5 PM.
As winter weather becomes more common in Colorado, keep your vehicle packed with these items for safety reasons.
