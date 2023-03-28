According to a post on the Denver Zoo Facebook page, the facility is offering free, unlimited zoo access during hours of operation to East High School students, staff, and faculty, along with their immediate families.
All that's needed for access is a school ID to be presented at the main entrance.
The offer is good through May 1.
"It’s our sincerest hope that we serve as a place of comfort, safety, gathering and healing for everyone in our beloved community, and especially those coping with acts of senseless gun violence," wrote the zoo with the announcement.
Tragedy recently struck at Denver East High School when a student shot and wounded two faculty members.
