The Denver Zoo is asking the public to donate their gently used blankets and sheets for the nests of their Sumatran orangutans, according to a Facebook post from the zoo.
"Our orangutans build a new nest every night and our expert keepers support these natural behaviors by providing them with bedding items that they use to make extra cozy nests," the zoo said.
The zoo's typical bedding shipment has been delayed by weeks, forcing staff to supplement with extra sheets and blankets.
"Our blanket and sheet supply is running extremely low, so we’re reaching out to our incredible community for assistance! If you have blankets or sheets that you’re ready to part with, please consider donating them!" the post reads.
A donation center has been set up at the zoo's Boettcher Welcome Center.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.