In recent years, crime has plagued Denver's historic Union Station, with local authorities pledging to clean up the area, addressing illegal activity and other challenges after the spot was called a "lawless hellhole" by the union that represents station employees. As of May 2022, more than 900 arrests had been made at the location in the first five months of the year, with that number continuing to climb.
A recent report from Denver's 9News states that the running arrest number at Union Station this year is now 1,186 – a 192 percent increase since 2021. Roughly one-third of those arrests have been drug-related, with more than a dozen firearms also being seized from people unable to legally possess a gun.
According to Union Station, they continue to work with both a contracted security force and the Denver Police Department to address safety at the transportation hub. Outside of simply being a place people go to get other places, Union Station is somewhat of a tourism destination in itself due to various dining and shopping options found on-site.
So far this year, the most arrests have been made in February, when 341 arrests took place at Union Station.
Station enough law enforcement there and start hauling the riff raff to jail for a good while and it'll get better, guaranteed!
