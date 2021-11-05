A fatal crash in Denver this week marked the 71st traffic-related death in the city in 2021.
The number ties the Denver record for highest amount of traffic-related deaths in the city since the Vision Zero plan 'to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries' was implemented in 2017.
In fact, since 2017, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) records show that traffic related deaths have increased every year, save 2020 when the number dipped from 71 in 2019 to 57 deaths.
Crash data from the city shows that of the 71 deaths in Denver this year, 36 were people in cars, 15 were pedestrians, 14 were on motorcycles, four were bikers, and two were riding electric scooters.
If anyone else dies in Denver this year, it will become the deadliest year since the plan started.
In 1969, Denver set their all-time high for traffic-related deaths at 100, according to a report by Fox 31.
"Traffic deaths and severe injuries are unacceptable and preventable, and safety must be the most important consideration for every Denver street," said Denver Mayor, Michael Hancock in the Vision Zero action plan.
Vision Zero outlines speeding, distracted driving, aggressive driving, intoxication, and not wearing a seatbelt as 'risky behaviors' that contribute to traffic deaths in Denver every year.
LA had similar results with their "Vision Zero" initiative which they implemented in 2015. In 2016 the traffic deaths went up according to the LA Times.
Traffic dieting raises frustration level and therefore, has many unintended consequences. Converting highly used vehicle lanes to lightly used bike/bus lanes is very bad policy.
