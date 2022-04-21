Starting April 22, Denver residents will be able to apply for an 'instant rebate' when purchasing a qualifying e-bike from a list of designated local shops, with some people set to qualify for a voucher valued at up to $1,700.
All local Denver residents may be eligible for a $400 instant rebate, with e-cargo bike purchases qualifying for an additional $500 instant rebate. "Income-qualified" individuals may be eligible for an initial rebate of $1,200 instead of $400.
Those interested in taking advantage of any rebate must be able to prove Denver residency via an official method, like a utility bill or a lease, and those seeking to obtain an "income-qualified" voucher must be enrolled in a program like LEAP (full list of requirements here).
The incentive is not able to exceed the total purchase price and it is limited to one bike per person. All classes of e-bikes are included, including 'class 3' e-bikes, which provide assistance up to 28 miles per hour. Full-suspension mountain bikes are excluded. E-cargo bikes are defined as e-bikes marketed as such, with an extended frame that's capable of carrying additional people or cargo and a weight capacity rating of at least 400 pounds.
Powered by the Denver Climate Action Rebate program, those applying for the rebate are expected to use the e-bike they purchase. Resale is not allowed.
It's likely the program will appeal to those seeking a cheap and easy option for making quick trips around the city, though it's worth noting that some e-bikes can travel 100 miles or more on a charge.
One local company, FattE Bikes, reports that the program has already started to generate an uptick in e-bike interest.
A list of qualifying bike shops and more information about the program can be found here.
