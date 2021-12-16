Denver is currently experiencing its warmest and driest July to December period on record and the National Weather Service expects that trend to continue through the rest of the year.
Based on data that's been collected since 1872, the period from July 1 through December 15 in 2021 has been warmer and drier than any other period over that same date range in Denver.
The maximum 168-day temperature mean has been 62.3 degrees this year, with the next-closest temperature mean being a tie at 61.8 degrees in 1939 and 1933.
As far as dryness goes, Denver has gotten just 1.07 inches of total precipitation over the last 168 days, with the next closest amount for the same date period being 1.89 inches in 1939.
Thus far this snow season, most storms have completely missed the Denver area, restricted to the western half of the state for the most part. Denver did get its first snow of the season on December 10, but this was weeks after the previous record-setting date for the Mile High City's latest snow of November 21, set in 1934.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
Much the same with Colorado Springs, which is two weeks past the latest initial snow of the season. Looks like that will continue past Christmas.
Looking at daily record max and min temperatures, the highs are strongly skewed toward the recent years.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.