Photo Credit: Sepidehmaleki (iStock).

Denver has set new record daily lows on back-to-back days after a wild temperature swing hit much of Colorado.

According to the National Weather Service, Denver hit -11 degrees on February 23, breaking a record daily low of -7, set in 2022. A day prior to that, Denver hit a low of -7 degrees on February 22, breaking a previous record daily low of -6, set in 1913.

Cold weather is expected to continue in Denver on Thursday, though Friday should be a bit warmer, with temperatures above 50 degrees likely in Denver this weekend.

Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

