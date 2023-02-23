Denver has set new record daily lows on back-to-back days after a wild temperature swing hit much of Colorado.
According to the National Weather Service, Denver hit -11 degrees on February 23, breaking a record daily low of -7, set in 2022. A day prior to that, Denver hit a low of -7 degrees on February 22, breaking a previous record daily low of -6, set in 1913.
Cold weather is expected to continue in Denver on Thursday, though Friday should be a bit warmer, with temperatures above 50 degrees likely in Denver this weekend.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
