Living a plant-based lifestyle? There's a spot in Denver you've got to try.
According to TripAdvisor's most recent annual release of its 'Travelers' Choice Awards for Restaurants,' Denver's City O City is one of the best vegan restaurants in the United States. City O City ranked 2nd on the 'best vegan restaurants' list, behind only Full Bloom Vegan in Miami Beach.
The Mile High City restaurant currently has a 4.5 of 5 rating on the travel review site with 474 reviews. It ranks 34th overall among Denver's 2,070 restaurants on the site.
Located on E. 13th Street in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, City O City specializes in vegan and vegetarian cuisine, but tends to be a favorite among all. A few of their unique menu items include a lemon tarragon pasta, and udon noodle bowl, barbecue burnt end tacos (made with crispy mushrooms), and a vegan mac and cheese. They also offer pizzas with vegan options, sandwiches, and burgers that utilize a veggie, sunflower seed, and walnut patty.
See the full City O City menu here.
A few other restaurants included on TripAdvisor's list of best spots were Baltimore's Land of Kush, VegeNation in Las Vegas, and Bouldin Creek Cafe in Austin.
