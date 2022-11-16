According to TripAdvisor, one of the best 'fine dining' restaurants in the country is located in the Mile High City.
Earning a spot on the travel recommendation website's 2022 Travel's Choice 'Best of the Best' list is Denver's Rioja. Ranking 22nd on a list of 25 top picks, Rioja has a TripAdvisor rating of 4.5 with more than 1,900 reviews. This rating is good enough to rank the spot as the 14th highest-rated restaurant in Denver, regardless of category, on a list of 1,931 local establishments.
Expect to get what you pay for at Rioja, with a menu that features hand-made pastas, seafood, tasty cuts of meat, and more. Feeling adventurous? Try the grilled Spanish octopus – a dish complete with gigantes beans, red chermoula, and micro cilantro.
User reviews on the TripAdvisor website describe this spot as having "unique tastes with a twist" with "impeccable" service and dishes that are "prepared to perfection."
If you're looking for a great fine dining spot to try in Denver, Rioja should be at the top of your list.
See the full list of TripAdvisor's fine dining picks here, which was topped by Lahaina Grill in Lahaina, Hawaii.
