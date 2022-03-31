According to RentCafe, the average rent in the Denver area is now $1,879, with the average apartment sized at 842 square-feet. While that rent might sound high, rent in the most expensive neighborhood costs 28 percent more than that.
The RentCafe website states that the average citywide rental price is most similar to the one-bedroom apartment average, with studio apartments being smaller and cheaper and multi-bedroom units offering most space at a higher price.
While the high price of rent in Denver may be prohibitive for some, a report from KDVR indicates that new apartments being built will likely flood the supply, potentially causing a significant drop in rent.
According to RentCafe, Denver's average rent of $1,879 compares to an average rent of $1,465 in Colorado Springs, $2,263 in Boulder, and $1,619 in Aurora.
It's also worth noting that Rent.com puts the average cost of a one-bedroom rental in Denver much higher than the RentCafe average. Rent.com states that a one-bedroom will cost a Denverite about $2,103, as of February 2022 – a 13.75 percent increase year-over-year. That's enough to make the city home to the 25th most expensive one-bedroom apartment rental among major metros nationwide. Jersey City is the most expensive at $3,757 monthly for a one-bedroom and Montgomery is the cheapest, at a rank of 97 with a cost of $676.
Over the span of a year, Denver renters would pay $22,548 based on RentCafe's average of $1,879 and $25,236 based on the Rent.com average.
Here's a look at the average rent in all 74 Denver neighborhoods, according to RentCafe:
- Barnum: $1,160
- Mar Lee: $1,160
- Westwood: $1,160
- Chaffee Park: $1,399
- Regis: $1,431
- Harvey Park South: $1,537
- Hampden: $1,540
- Washington Virginia Vale: $1,543
- Virginia Village: $1,559
- Goldsmith: $1,567
- University Hills: $1,586
- Indian Creek: $1,599
- College View - South Platte: $1,605
- Montbello: $1,630
- Athmar Park: $1,631
- Ruby Hill: $1,631
- Valverde: $1,631
- Hilltop: $1,632
- Harvey Park: $1,687
- Fort Logan: $1,690
- Gateway Denver: $1,731
- Windsor: $1,742
- Bear Valley: $1,801
- Stapleton Denver: $1,809
- Hampden South: $1,811
- Southmoor Park: $1,811
- Capitol Hill: $1,832
- Uptown Denver: $1,832
- East Colfax: $1,880
- Hale: $1,880
- Mayfair: $1,880
- Montclair: $1,880
- Denver International Airport: $1,933
- Green Valley Ranch Denver: $1,933
- Lowry Field: $1,941
- Park Hill Denver: $1,949
- Overland: $1,987
- Clayton: $2,005
- Cole: $2,005
- Skyland: $2,005
- Whittier: $2,005
- Speer: $2,005
- RiNo Denver: $2,023
- Barnum West: $2,038
- Cory - Merrill: $2,052
- Platt Park: $2,052
- Rosedale: $2,052
- University: $2,052
- Wellshire Denver: $2,052
- Elyria Swansea: $2,055
- Globeville: $2,055
- Berkeley: $2,104
- Sloan Lake: $2,104
- West Highland: $2,104
- City Park West: $2,111
- City Park: $2,156
- Jefferson Park: $2,168
- Sunnyside: $2,168
- Lincoln Park: $2,208
- Sun Valley: $2,208
- Villa Park: $2,208
- West Colfax: $2,208
- Washington Park: $2,218
- Washington Park West: $2,218
- Cheesman Park: $2,229
- Country Club: $2,229
- Baker: $2,247
- Five Points: $2,285
- Highland: $2,338
- Downtown Denver: $2,340
- Belcaro: $2,388
- Cherry Creek: $2,389
- Congress Park: $2,390
- LoDo: $2,407
Find additional information regarding rental trends in Denver on the RentCafe website.
I'm thankful I worked 2 full-time jobs so I could get a college degree and worked for a good company for 25 years... then retired at 48. People need to get off their comfort zones, bust their a$$es and make something of themselves. Blaming wealthy and landlords is nothing more than a crutch.
I don't understand how those who don't understand can blame "wealthy and landlords". The issue is WE have sent billions if not trillions to other countries instead of providing that same money to invest in EVERY American to have a college or Trade School diploma.
How can anyone get ahead if they're laying out $23,000 a year for rent? I thank God that I was born at the right time -- when I was really worrying whether or not I could afford the $165.19 a month payment for our house.
I don't understand how the wealthy and the landlords think the working class is supposed to continue half and up to two thirds of their income on rent!
Somethings' gotta give or half the country will be homeless!
