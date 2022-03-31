Denver Colorado Downtown Financial District Photo Credit: ivanastar (iStock).

According to RentCafe, the average rent in the Denver area is now $1,879, with the average apartment sized at 842 square-feet. While that rent might sound high, rent in the most expensive neighborhood costs 28 percent more than that.

The RentCafe website states that the average citywide rental price is most similar to the one-bedroom apartment average, with studio apartments being smaller and cheaper and multi-bedroom units offering most space at a higher price.

While the high price of rent in Denver may be prohibitive for some, a report from KDVR indicates that new apartments being built will likely flood the supply, potentially causing a significant drop in rent.

According to RentCafe, Denver's average rent of $1,879 compares to an average rent of $1,465 in Colorado Springs, $2,263 in Boulder, and $1,619 in Aurora.

It's also worth noting that Rent.com puts the average cost of a one-bedroom rental in Denver much higher than the RentCafe average. Rent.com states that a one-bedroom will cost a Denverite about $2,103, as of February 2022 – a 13.75 percent increase year-over-year. That's enough to make the city home to the 25th most expensive one-bedroom apartment rental among major metros nationwide. Jersey City is the most expensive at $3,757 monthly for a one-bedroom and Montgomery is the cheapest, at a rank of 97 with a cost of $676.

Over the span of a year, Denver renters would pay $22,548 based on RentCafe's average of $1,879 and $25,236 based on the Rent.com average.

Here's a look at the average rent in all 74 Denver neighborhoods, according to RentCafe:

  1. Barnum: $1,160
  2. Mar Lee: $1,160
  3. Westwood: $1,160
  4. Chaffee Park: $1,399
  5. Regis: $1,431
  6. Harvey Park South: $1,537
  7. Hampden: $1,540
  8. Washington Virginia Vale: $1,543
  9. Virginia Village: $1,559
  10. Goldsmith: $1,567
  11. University Hills: $1,586
  12. Indian Creek: $1,599
  13. College View - South Platte: $1,605
  14. Montbello: $1,630
  15. Athmar Park: $1,631
  16. Ruby Hill: $1,631
  17. Valverde: $1,631
  18. Hilltop: $1,632
  19. Harvey Park: $1,687
  20. Fort Logan: $1,690
  21. Gateway Denver: $1,731
  22. Windsor: $1,742
  23. Bear Valley: $1,801
  24. Stapleton Denver: $1,809
  25. Hampden South: $1,811
  26. Southmoor Park: $1,811
  27. Capitol Hill: $1,832
  28. Uptown Denver: $1,832
  29. East Colfax: $1,880
  30. Hale: $1,880
  31. Mayfair: $1,880
  32. Montclair: $1,880
  33. Denver International Airport: $1,933
  34. Green Valley Ranch Denver: $1,933
  35. Lowry Field: $1,941
  36. Park Hill Denver: $1,949
  37. Overland: $1,987
  38. Clayton: $2,005
  39. Cole: $2,005
  40. Skyland: $2,005
  41. Whittier: $2,005
  42. Speer: $2,005
  43. RiNo Denver: $2,023
  44. Barnum West: $2,038
  45. Cory - Merrill: $2,052
  46. Platt Park: $2,052
  47. Rosedale: $2,052
  48. University: $2,052
  49. Wellshire Denver: $2,052
  50. Elyria Swansea: $2,055
  51. Globeville: $2,055
  52. Berkeley: $2,104
  53. Sloan Lake: $2,104
  54. West Highland: $2,104
  55. City Park West: $2,111
  56. City Park: $2,156
  57. Jefferson Park: $2,168
  58. Sunnyside: $2,168
  59. Lincoln Park: $2,208
  60. Sun Valley: $2,208
  61. Villa Park: $2,208
  62. West Colfax: $2,208
  63. Washington Park: $2,218
  64. Washington Park West: $2,218
  65. Cheesman Park: $2,229
  66. Country Club: $2,229
  67. Baker: $2,247
  68. Five Points: $2,285
  69. Highland: $2,338
  70. Downtown Denver: $2,340
  71. Belcaro: $2,388
  72. Cherry Creek: $2,389
  73. Congress Park: $2,390
  74. LoDo: $2,407

Find additional information regarding rental trends in Denver on the RentCafe website.

(4) comments

Retired2Hunt
Retired2Hunt

I'm thankful I worked 2 full-time jobs so I could get a college degree and worked for a good company for 25 years... then retired at 48. People need to get off their comfort zones, bust their a$$es and make something of themselves. Blaming wealthy and landlords is nothing more than a crutch.

Report Add Reply
Retired2Hunt
Retired2Hunt

I don't understand how those who don't understand can blame "wealthy and landlords". The issue is WE have sent billions if not trillions to other countries instead of providing that same money to invest in EVERY American to have a college or Trade School diploma.

Report Add Reply
Sojourner
Sojourner

How can anyone get ahead if they're laying out $23,000 a year for rent? I thank God that I was born at the right time -- when I was really worrying whether or not I could afford the $165.19 a month payment for our house.

Report Add Reply
82nd Airborne
82nd Airborne

I don't understand how the wealthy and the landlords think the working class is supposed to continue half and up to two thirds of their income on rent!

Somethings' gotta give or half the country will be homeless!

Report Add Reply

