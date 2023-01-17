All currently operating indoor recreation centers around Denver are being converted into warming centers ahead of a winter storm that is expected to drop between 8 and 13 inches of snow over the next few days.
The centers will be open during regular business hours on January 18 for anyone that needs a warm place. There will also be access to drinking water, restrooms, and a place to sit, according to news release from the city.
Additionally, the McNichols Civic Center Building on 144 West Colfax Avenue will be expanding their shelter capacity, so more people experiencing homelessness can stay there overnight on Wednesday. The center will not be open to the public during this time, except for those using the shelter space.
"Severe weather poses a serious danger to those staying unsheltered, and the city encourages people to come inside. Cold temperatures can lead to a higher risk of hypothermia, frostbite, and carbon monoxide poisoning," the release said.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has offered the following safety tips for cold days:
- Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing.
- Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.
- Look for signs of hypothermia and frostbite and seek medical attention immediately.
A list of Denver Recreation centers can be found here.
