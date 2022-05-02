Car windshield in traffic jam during rain Photo Credit: Rafal Olkis (iStock).

A reported 0.77 inches of rain fell at Denver International Airport between 10 PM on Sunday and 8 AM on Monday morning, marking the locally wettest day in a 24-hour period so far this year. 

According to the National Weather Service, the next wettest day in Denver was March 16, when 0.41 inches of precipitation were measured. The service estimates that 0.42 inches fell before midnight, making Sunday the wettest calendar day in the city this year, in addition to being part of the wettest 24-hour period. 

Any moisture is a welcome relief in Colorado, following the driest April on record in some areas. There was only 1/100th of an inch of rain recorded at DIA last month, according to NWS.

Another system of thunderstorms are expected to pass through the region beginning Tuesday evening.  

Scattered rain and light snow showers are expected along the I-25 corridor and across the foothills on Monday, NWS forecasts. Starting this evening, the mountains west of Estes Park are expected to see up to 6 inches of snow

Find weather updates on the National Weather Service website.

