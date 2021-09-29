A recent data analysis from WalletHub named Denver the 5th best American city for people with disabilities.
The study of 182 U.S. cities evaluated 3 categories of data that commonly impact the daily lives of people living with disabilities, including economy, quality of life, and health care, to make the determination.
SNAPSHOT: How did Denver rank overall? (1- Best; 182-Worst)
Economy: 120
Quality of life: 16
Health care: 10
The WalletHub map below, shows how other cities around the country matched up.
WalletHub found that factors like accessibility of facilities, cleanliness of the air, and how well the city is handling COVID-19 are also important to people with disabilities who may be looking to relocate.
The top five cities were:
1. Overland Park, Kansas
2. Scottsdale, Arizona
3. St. Louis, Missouri
4. Minneapolis, Minnesota
5. Denver, Colorado
Several outdoor recreation areas through out the state have inclusive amenities to support people with disabilities. Click here more information on accessible trails and natural lands in Colorado.
