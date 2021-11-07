A recent data analysis from Wallethub named Denver the 7th best and cheapest American city for 'foodies.'
The study uses the term 'foodie' to describe people with an above average appreciation for delicious food.
" 'Authentic' foodies, according to experts, not only crave new and different flavors but also savor the exploratory experience of eating, learning and discovering food," the report reads.
The study of 182 U.S. cities evaluated 29 key indicators in order to make a determination including cost of groceries, affordability, accessibility of high-quality restaurants, food festivals per capita to name a few. These indicators were represented by two categories.
SNAPSHOT: How did Denver rank overall? (1- Best; 182-Worst)
Affordability: 45
Diversity, Accessibility & Quality: 14
The top five cities were:
1. Portland, Oregon
2. Orlando, Florida
3. Miami, Florida
4. San Francisco, California
5. Austin, Texas
No other Colorado cities even cracked the top 500.
Ouch!
