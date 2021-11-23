It's the season for giving and according to a recent Lawn Starter data analysis, Colorado is home to some of the most giving people in the country.
The analysis aimed to identify the most generous cities in the U.S. based on 13 key indicators deemed to determine individual generosity and community generosity. A total of 130 cities were included in the data crunch.
Individual generosity was determined by data points like percent of residents who volunteer and percent of residents who do favors for their neighbors. Community generosity included criteria like non-profit organizations per 100,000 residents and number of homeless shelters in the city.
The study ranked Denver as the 13th most generous city among the 130 that were analyzed going into 2022.
SNAPSHOT: How did Colorado rank overall? (1 - Best; 130 - Worst)
Individual Generosity Rank: 23
Community Generosity Rank: 17
Minneapolis, Minnesota ranked first overall and first in individual generosity (22nd in community rank). Hialeah, Florida ranked last overall.
"Giving is good for the soul, too. Studies have shown that those who donate time and money are happier and healthier. When we’re generous, everyone wins," the report read.
