On the heels of being called one of the most rat-infested cities in the United States, a new report suggests that Denver may have another kind of pest to worry about –bed bugs.
Bed bugs are a resilient sort of pest that feeds on blood, typically infesting places where people sleep, such as mattresses and couches. Though they do not spread disease, bed bug bites can cause excessive itchiness and discomfort.
Orkin, the nationwide pest control agency, has recently shared a list of metro areas where they performed the most bed bug treatments in 2022. They included data for both residential and commercial infestations to make the determination.
Denver ultimately ranked 15th on the 'bed bug' list, moving up two spots since 2021 and seven spots since 2020, according to Orkin.
In 2021, Northern Colorado Pest and Wildlife Control reported seeing a "huge increase" in bed bug calls since 2004.
Chicago was named first on the list for a third year in a row, followed by New York, and Los Angeles.
If you think you might have bed bugs, the CDC recommends that you check for bed bugs’ exoskeletons that have molted, look in the folds and crevasses of mattresses and sheets, and check for any rust-colored blood spots. If an infestation is confirmed, they suggest you contact a service experienced with treating bed bugs for assistance.
Orkin's full list of bed bug cities can be found here.
