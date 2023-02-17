A Denver Police recruit officer experienced a serious medical emergency during training at the Denver Police Training Academy on January 6, officials from the Denver Police Department reported.
According to an article from KDVR, the recruit may have had to have one of his legs amputated as a result of an injury sustained during training. A previously existing condition may have played a role in the accident, KDVR reported.
The officer, who is not being identified, was transported to a nearby hospital following the accident, where he is still receiving care, officials said.
"The Department remains concerned for him and is in contact with his family to provide support. For the sake of the recruit officer’s privacy, we are unable to provide his name, and due to HIPAA regulations, we do not have a condition to share at this time," a spokesperson from the police department said.
"DPD initiated a review of the circumstances, which is ongoing, and there is not an Internal Affairs investigation into this matter at this time," they said.
