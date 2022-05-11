According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it's possible that Denver will hit 90 degrees today, which would tie the fifth-earliest time on record that the city has done so.
An 11 AM announcement from the NWS stated that Denver's temperature was already at 83 and likely to rise to the 90-degree threshold as the day continues. This would be one degree above the forecasted high.
The norm for the first 90 degree day in Denver is June 10.
The earliest Denver has ever hit 90 degrees was in 1992, when temperatures landed right at that threshold on April 30. Other early dates include May 2 in 1879, May 8 in 1895, May 10 in 2018 (91 degrees), and May 11 in 1961.
Last year, Denver hit 90 degrees on 59 different days, above the 150-year average of 31 days and the 30-year average of 46 days. The record number of 90-degree days took place in 2020, with 75 90-degree days in Denver recorded.
It's a hot and windy one out there along the Front Range of Colorado. Extreme fire danger is present in the eastern half of the state. Follow all local fire-related restrictions. Click here to see if a 'red flag warning' is present in your area.
