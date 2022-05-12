Denver's 'instant rebate' e-bike incentive program that promised some residents up to $1,700 in value has been put on pause upon being met with overwhelming popularity. After launching on April 22, 3,250 applications for rebates have been received, pushing the program to capacity and forcing a shift to a "limited-release" model that will reopen as funding becomes available throughout the year.
"Denver, we are amazed," said city chief climate officer Grace Pink. According to Pink, the success of the program indicated that there was a clear demand for electronically-powered bicycles, which have been praised as a cleaner means of transportation.
Of the 3,250 rebate applications that were received, roughly 1,300 were from income-qualified applicants able to receive a base rebate of $1,200 opposed to the standard $400 rebate. This accounted for 55 percent of the program's available funding.
Those who have already applied for a rebate will not be impacted by the pause. Those interested in applying for the program when it reopens in the future should sign-up for notifications on the Denver city website.
