The National Weather Service (NWS) has widened the scope of Monday's 'Winter Weather Advisory' to include several Front Range cities including Fort Collins, Denver, Castle Rock, and Greeley, ahead of powerful storm system.
According to the service, the advisory goes into effect at 9 PM on Monday and will expire at 3 PM on Tuesday. These area are expected to see snow accumulations up to 4 inches and 50 MPH wind gusts.
"Boulder and Fort Collins will see little snow/impacts while areas on the east side of Denver could see near blizzard conditions," the service said in a tweet.
NWS is also warning that travel conditions in these areas may become hazardous.
"Roads will likely become slick and hazardous. Snow and blowing snow will reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute," NWS said.
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.