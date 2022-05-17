Coloradans living in the most metropolitan city in the state don't have to travel far to experience excellent stargazing opportunities, according to ComparetheMarket.com.
In a recent report, the website called Denver the best city in the world for stargazing. The list of 50 international cities was determined by four categories including light pollution, altitude, yearly precipitation, and average temperature.
"To generate a list of cities to look at, 100 of the most populous cities across Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and the USA were used. The light pollution factor gives the average radiance of each city in 2021. The altitude factor gives the height of each city in meters above sea level. The yearly precipitation factor gives the total precipitation for each city in 2021 in millimeters. The average temperature factor gives the average temperature for each city in 2021 in degrees Celsius," the report reads.
Oddly, the ranking did not include cities found on continents of Asia, Africa, or Antarctica.
Here is how Denver did by category:
Light Pollution: 160.85 lm
Altitude: 1636 m
Yearly Precipitation: 29.70 mm
Average Temperature: 52.52 F
Overall Stargazing Score: 8.497/10
"Whilst the elevation of the city definitely helps (it’s the highest of all cities on our list), it also boasts low levels of rain and relatively low levels of light pollution," the website said.
Red Rocks Amphitheatre and the Chamberlin Observatory are two of the best spots in the Denver-area for stargazing, according to the report. Remember, when no event is taking place, Red Rocks opens to the public one hour before sunrise and closes one hour after sunset.
Where are your favorite places to stargaze in the state? Let us know in the comments below.
