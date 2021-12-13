Still not sure where to go for New Year's Eve?
According to a recent data analysis from WalletHub, Colorado's capital is one of the best cities in the country to ring in the new year.
Th study of 100 U.S. cities evaluated 28 key indicators in order to make the determination, looking at categories like entertainment, food, costs, safety, and accessibility.
"Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31," the report reads.
The study determined that Denver is the 8th best city to celebrate New Year's overall nationwide.
SNAPSHOT: How did Denver rank in specific categories? Take a look below (1 = Best ranking; 100 = Worst ranking):
Entertainment and Food: 11
Cost: 68
Safety and Accessibility: 54
The top five cities were:
1. New York, New York
2. Las Vegas, Nevada
3. Orlando, Florida
4. Atlanta, Georgia
5. Miami, Florida
