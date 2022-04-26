Based on data collected by SINGULART, an online art gallery, Denver is one of the most creative cities in the country.
The website surveyed 1,518 Americans of all ages and backgrounds to make the determination. They were asked, "if they’re currently in, or training to be in a creative industry, what their favorite creative outlets are, and how much time they spent immersed in their hobbies and tasks."
"With all this data in hand, we can now reveal the top 10 most creative cities across America," the report says.
Denver came in tenth place overall, with 72 percent of Denverites surveyed saying that they worked in or were training to work in creative industries. The analysis also found that people in Denver spend around 9.81 hours a week on creative hobbies.
Thirty-two percent of those survey reported that they redesigned different rooms in their home.
"It seems people in Denver have a lot of free time on their hands, love to upcycle furniture, and generally get involved in all the creative options out there," the report said.
New York City was ranked the most creative city in the country overall.
The full report can be found here.
