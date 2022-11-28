With the holiday season underway, Denver has recently been named the fifth 'most festive' city in the United States, according to a recent report from Thumbtack.com, an online home management directory.
Thumbtack collected search data from their own website to make the determination.
"Data is from consumer requests on the Thumbtack platform from January 2022 to the present for holiday lighting installations and removals. Rankings were based on the relative frequency of such requests adjusted for the population of state and metropolitan areas," the report reads.
Below, find the website's top five 'most festive' cities:
- Austin, Texas
- Dallas Ft. Worth, Texas
- Seattle, Washington
- Houston, Texas
- Denver, Colorado
Find the full list here.
When decorating your home this season it is important to keep fire safety in mind. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), 790 house fires per year begin with decorations, not including the roughly 160 fires that start with Christmas trees each year.
Here are a few NFPA tips to keep in mind:
- Keep candles out of the reach of children and pets
- Know how many strings of lights can be safely connected to prevent electrical fires (often found in manufacturer's instructions)
- Don't overload electrical outlets
- Outdoor lights are not for indoor use
- Keep trees hydrated
It's also important to remember that outdoor decorations and strings of lighting can be hazards for wildlife that can be passing through. Keep this in mind while placing decorations.
