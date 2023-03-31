On April 15, 1912, the infamous Titanic cruise liner sank, killing more than 1,500 of the ship's 2,240 passengers. April has since been dubbed 'Titanic Month' as a means of commemorating the tragedy, with Coloradans having a unique chance to learn more about the event this year.
In case you didn't know, there's a famous historic house in Denver dubbed the 'Molly Brown House Museum.' It's named after a former resident, Margaret Brown, also known as 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown.'
A survivor of the Titanic tragedy, Brown earned her nickname due to her role in helping others evacuate the sinking ship. After being rescued from her lifeboat, Brown also joined forces with other 'first-class' survivors to help 'second-class' and 'third-class' survivors secure basic needs.
Thanks to the role Molly Brown played in the events that unfolded on April 15, her namesake museum in Denver will be hosting a number of tours and events in April related to the Titanic.
On April 13, an event will seek to share the experience of Molly Brown and more. This event will take place again on April 27.
On April 15, stories will be told of the not-so-famous passengers in a 'one-of-a-kind' theater experience.
On April 22, a two-hour-long event, complete with cocktails, will compare the actual event to the event depicted in the famous James Cameron film about it.
The museum can also be visited during the day, Tuesday through Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM.
Tickets and reservations for events can be found here.
Find more 'Historic Denver' events here.
