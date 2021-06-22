According to Denver Parks & Recreation, fire restrictions have been put in place for all Denver Mountain Parks properties located in Jefferson, Clear Creek, and Douglas counties.
This prohibits the following:
1. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire that's not in a permanently constructed fire grate
2. Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, at a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area barren of potentially combustible material
3. Open burning and ground fires
4. Use of fireworks
5. Other spark producing activities
Grills that use propane and work properly are still allowed at this time.
This includes the following recreation sites: Bergen Peak, Fillius, Genesse, Katherine Craig, Lookout Mountain, O’Fallon, Pence, Bell, Cub Creek, Dedisse, Elephant Butte, Berrian Mountain, Newton, Red Rocks and Little Park in Jefferson County; Echo Lake, Summit Lake, Hicks Mountain, Pence Mountain and Forsberg Park in Clear Creek County; and Daniel’s Park in Douglas County.
Other county restrictions may also apply. Check with an official source for current county-related restrictions.
Find more information here.
