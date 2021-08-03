The much-hyped Meow Wolf immersive art exhibit in Denver, Colorado is set to open soon, announcing an opening date of September 17 and launching ticket sales on their website.
The third exhibit built by the company – the other two are in Santa Fe and Las Vegas – this installation has been dubbed 'Convergence Station' and is described as "the first stop on a quantum journey of exploration and discovery." At the exhibit, "passengers" will travel to "new worlds" while immersed in mystery and surrounded by vibrant and creative decor.
"Denver's art scene is active and vibrant, making it the perfect place for our next exhibition," said Chadney Everett, Executive Creative Director of the Denver location.
More than 100 Colorado-based artists collaborated on the exhibit, which also involved more than 200 Meow Wolf artists. It took three years to bring the 79 installations at the exhibit to life.
When the Denver Meow Wolf location opens to the public on September 17, operating hours will be from 10 AM to 10 PM from Sunday through Thursday and 10 AM to 12 AM on Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets will be priced at $45 for general admission with a $5 discount for children, seniors, and military. Tickets for Colorado residents will be cheaper at $35. Pre-booking is required.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Meow Wolf is a Santa Fe-based arts and entertainment company that specializes in creating immersive exhibits that invite visitors to explore their surroundings. They've won many awards and were recognized on Fast Money's 2020 list of 'The World's 50 Most Innovative Companies'.
Having been to their Santa Fe exhibit, here's how this writer would describe it: It's like a movie set, consisting of a house covered in bizarre decor and immersive experiences. Peculiarities are abundant – for example, to access one room, visitors walk through a refrigerator. Meanwhile, as guests wander, they can attempt to solve a mystery by utilizing clues scattered around the house. If one pays attention, the story of the family that 'lived there' slowly comes together and one can discover what may have 'happened' at the home.
The Denver location will be filled with new experiences and a will feature a new story, sure to appeal to those that have visited other locations, as well as those that are experiencing Meow Wolf for the first time.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.