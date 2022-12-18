The National Weather Service (NWS) is warning that bitterly cold temperatures will impact the state next week, as an arctic cold front makes its way to the North Central/Northeast portion of the state.
"Thursday's high temperatures in Denver may struggle to reach 0 degrees with Friday morning lows possibly dropping into the teens below zero," the service said in a tweet on Sunday.
According to NWS, light snow is possible but dangerously low temperatures will move into the state beginning on Wednesday.
"Highs on Thursday will likely only top out in the single digits across eastern CO with readings dropping well below zero Thursday night. There will be the potential for wind chills as cold as 40 below zero Thursday night across the plains. Winterize your home and car NOW while the temperatures are still relatively warm," NWS said.
The Map below shows the project highs around the state on Thursday.
Temperatures this cold present the risk of frostbite and hypothermia, livestock and pet lost, possible frozen pipes and water damage, and hazardous travel, the service reports.
NWS offers the following safety tips for very cold days.
- Avoid prolonged outdoor exposure
- Dress in multiple layers of warm clothing including hats, mittens, scarves, and boots.
- If you have plumbing susceptible to freezing, open cabinets or allow a slow drip
- Keep pets indoors, check on/ protect livestock, and ensure an open water source
Find additional updates on the National Weather Service website.
