With widespread pandemic-related shutdowns of Denver's nightlife scene in the rearview mirror, the city has announced a new policy that is a stark contrast to policies of the last couple years.
The City of Denver has announced that local bars and restaurants will be waiving the 30-day requirement to apply to expand their alcohol serving area, encouraging bigger parties to take place. The city specifies that this temporary change is being made for the purpose of "Avalanche watch parties at bars and restaurants," allowing these businesses to take advantage of extra space, including grassy areas and parking lots. The announcement comes after the Colorado Avalanche hockey team punched their ticket to the Stanley Cup finals on Monday.
While this change will make it easier for restaurants and bars to apply to expand their serving area, it will not mean automatic approval for applicants. A number of health and safety requirements must be met.
Either way, this opens the door for some big festivities in Denver during the Colorado Av's push to win the Stanley Cup. Expect plenty of outdoor viewing parties to take place.
Businesses interested in taking advantage of this temporary change can apply to do so here.
