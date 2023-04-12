A recent report from Construction Coverage shows that Denver has one of the lowest shares of older homebuyers in the country.
By taking a look at conventional residential mortgages that originated in 2021, the company determined that just 13.9 percent of Denver metro area homebuyers were 55 or older. This compares to 34.5 percent in Tucson, Arizona, which has the highest share of older homebuyers in the country among 'large' metro areas.
Note: Among metros of all sizes, 'The Villages' in Florida hits 82.4 percent of homebuyers being 55 or older.
Meanwhile, just 5.1 percent of homebuyers were 65-plus in the Denver area and a single percent of local homebuyers were 75 or older. While it's known that home-buying declines with age, peaking when individuals are in the 25 to 34 age range, Denver's single percent of homebuyers that are 75-plus compares to a national high among 'large' metros (also in Tucson) of 3.7 percent.
In terms of cities with homebuyers that are 55-plus, Denver's 13.9 percent share is enough to rank it as the 337th lowest of 356 all-size metro areas and 51st of 56 metro areas considered to be 'large' in size.
Colorado, as a whole, has a much older share of homebuyers. Statewide, 18 percent of homebuyers are 55 or older, the 35th highest share among the 50 states and 4.1 percent higher than the Denver metro area's share. On top of that, 6.9 percent of homebuyers statewide are 65-plus (compared to Denver metro's 5.1 percent) and 1.2 percent of homebuyers are 75 or older (compared to Denver's one percent).
See the full results here.
(1) comment
One big factor driving this - Colorado is not a tax-friendly destination for retirement, unlike Arizona, Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Alabama. I know when I retire I'll be packing it in for one of those financially more-desirable (and warmer) locations.
