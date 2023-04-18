According to a recent data analysis by ApartmentAdvisor.com, Colorado's capital city is one of the best places to live for recent college graduates.
The website analyzed data from the 2021 American Community Survey and Yelp to determine economic and desirability scores for each city. Factors like rent prices, average salaries, night life, and recreation were considered.
Denver was ultimately named the 7th best city in the United States for college grads to move to.
"Picture this: Once you adjust to the altitude of the Mile High City, you start to appreciate the natural splendors the area has to offer, like any of the dozens of Fourteeners (mountains with peaks reaching 14,000 feet in elevation) that your new neighbors will have surely hiked already, swimming holes, deserts, and more," the report reads.
SNAPSHOT: Here's a look at how Denver scored in each category out of 100 (lowest scores are the most desirable):
Median monthly rent for a 1-bedroom apartment: $1,697
Economic score: 29.5
Desirability score: 29.9
Weighted average score: 29.7
The report also mentioned that Denver was in the top 20% of the list for its low unemployment rate
Madison, Wisconsin was ultimately named the best city to live for college grads.
The full list can be found, here.
(1) comment
Great - more indoctrinated Liberals. And before the EDUACTED libbies get excited, I have a BS in Physics and spent 8 years in Force Recon Marines. Not to mention I retired from IBM.
