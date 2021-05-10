Expect delays and temporary overnight closures near Denver International Airport through mid-May.
Denver International Airport construction in Colorado will cause two overnight road closures on Peña Boulevard at Jackson Gap from 9:00 p.m until 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11, and Saturday, May 15.
Traffic will be detoured onto Jackson Gap along 75th Avenue and 80th Avenue and then back onto Peña Boulevard.
Parking will be available in the East Garage. Economy parking rates will be charged during the closure, which includes $5 per hour, $17 for days 1-3, and $15 for days 4 days or more. RTD pickup and drop-off will be located on Level 6 East.
Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area, follow signage, and allow for an additional 15 minutes of travel time.
The project includes replacing 25-year-old pavement, improving infrastructure, and installing overhead signage. Crews will also be adding two additional lanes of traffic on inbound Peña between Jackson Gap Street and the terminal to help reduce congestion and improve safety, capacity, and traffic flow.
