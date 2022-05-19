Thanks to warm early season temperatures that caused a 'green-up' on Colorado's trees, the incoming wave of big snow could cause some major issues. After all, trees with leaves can catch more snow, thus more weight.
"It doesn't take a whole lot of snow to knock down those leafy branches," said one National Weather Service meteorologist. "In the Denver metro area, we're looking at at least a few inches of snow in the forecast. That should be enough to bring down at least a few branches, but further up into the foothills, where we've got one to two feet of snow forecast, that could cause some significant concerns for tree damage and power outages."
How much snow will it take to cause damage?
According to 9News meteorologist Chris Bianchi, it would only take about four inches to have possible widespread downed limbs and power outages.
Based on the National Weather Service forecast, that has a 54 percent chance of taking place in Denver, a 66 percent chance of happening in Colorado Springs, a 78 percent chance in Boulder, a 91 percent chance in Castle Rock, and a 98 percent chance in Estes Park. In other words – tree damage and the subsequent impacts are likely.
The map below shows the chances of four or more inches across the entire state:
The storm is set to start hitting on Thursday night, stretching into Saturday, with more snow possible on Sunday into Monday.
Those spending time outside during this storm should proceed with extreme caution. Be on the lookout for falling limbs, especially in areas where more than four inches of snow falls.
Power outages may be widespread in areas hit hard by this storm. This can mean some preparation if you think you may be at risk.
Follow along with weather alerts from the National Weather Service here.
