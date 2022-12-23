According to the National Weather Service, December 22 was Denver's 2nd-coldest day on record in terms of average temperature.
Hitting a low of -24° and with a high of -6°, the average daily temperature was determined to be -15° Fahrenheit. The only other time the average daily temperature was lower than that was on January 11 in 1963 – that's nearly 60 years.
It's also worth noting that the daily high of -6° is the lowest maximum temperature ever recorded in Denver, breaking a previous record of -5°, set in 1983. The -24° low was also just one degree shy of a record cold recorded in the area of -25°, set in 1990.
Two other interesting Denver records were approached, but not set. A 61° temperature change that took place on December 21 tied for the 3rd-largest on record and the 75° two-day change between December 21 and 22 was the 2nd-largest on record.
Denver is expected to have a high in the upper teens to low 20s on Friday, with temperatures in the 40s, possibly in the 50s this weekend.
