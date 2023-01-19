According to the National Weather Service, Denver experienced its biggest 2-day January snowstorm in over 30 years this week.
Between January 17 and 18, a total of 9.1 inches of snow was recorded at Denver International Airport. This is the deepest January snow accumulation over a two-day period since January 7 and 8 of 1992, also the 8th deepest two-day January snow accumulation since 1882 (when records began).
Denver's deepest-ever two-day snowfall in January took place in 1883, when 16.3 inches fell between January 30 and 31.
While Denver got big totals from this storm, parts of Colorado got even more powder. One resort is reporting 46 inches of new snow.
The heavy snow in Colorado this week caused a number of problems, with a 21-vehicle pile-up shutting down parts of an interstate and a major avalanche knocking out power to a mountain town.
