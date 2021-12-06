According to a recent data analysis from WalletHub, the Mile High City is one of the 'most sinful' cities in the nation. On a chart predictably topped by Las Vegas, Denver was dubbed the fifth 'most sinful' city in 2021.
Criteria for the ranking was split into multiple categories based on the 'seven deadly sins,' including anger & hatred, jealousy, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity, and laziness. For example, the 'jealousy' category considered data on theft and fraud, while the 'excesses & vices' category looked at data related to drug use and obesity. In total, 37 different data points were considered across the seven categories.
Denver ranked the highest in lust – 9th – and in vanity – 14th. Out of the seven categories, Denver ranked the lowest in laziness – 72nd. Denver also ranked high for a few specific data points, including 'most excessive drinking,' where Denver ranked 3rd.
The ranking included two other Colorado cities among the 182 that were considered. Colorado Springs ranked near the top third 'most sinful' cities in the country, at 69th. Aurora ranked in the middle among the 182, at 91st.
Looking to skip the sin? The 'least sinful' place in the country was Port St. Lucie, Florida.
See the full analysis here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.