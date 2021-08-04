Air quality in Denver, Colorado was the 6th worst in the world on Monday, according to a report from Denver's 9NEWS. This ranking comes from a score on IQAir, at a time when the city's air quality scored around 120 on the website's air quality index throughout Monday morning hours. This is in the 'unhealthy for sensitive groups' range. At 10 AM, air quality was scored at 124.
In preceding days, air quality was also poor in Denver. On Saturday and Sunday, average air quality was scored at 107 and 119, respectively. This is even worse than Monday, a day that eventually averaged an air quality score of 68, beneath the threshold to be 'unhealthy for sensitive groups.' Tuesday had 'good' air quality, with a daily score of 40. On Wednesday morning around 9, Denver air quality was rated as 18.
Air quality has been a concern in Denver in recent weeks due to a combination of city smog and particulates from western wildfires.
As of Wednesday morning, the worst air quality in the United States was found in Salt Lake City, which currently ranks as 13th worldwide with a score of 103. Denver's score of 18 ranks the Mile High City 84th among big cities worldwide – which is pretty great considering that IQAir only ranks 95 spots around the globe.
Follow along with Denver's air quality on the IQAir website.
