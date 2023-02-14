Denver is in the midst of a "dangerous crime wave," according to a recent research study conducted by the Common Sense Institute (CSI), which has named Colorado's capitol city among the top 10 worst cities in the United States for for crime.
The study analyzed major U.S. cities with a population of at least 100,000 people. Information from the Denver Police Department, Colorado Crime Statistics, and other publicly available data was analyzed to make the final determinations.
"Crime rates in Denver continue to top pre-pandemic levels. In 2022, Denver’s average monthly crime rate was 43 percent higher than in 2019, and 75 percent higher than in 2008," the report reads.
Data revealed that of the cities surveyed, Denver was ranked third for most motor vehicle thefts in the country, with 172 incidents per 100,000 residents monthly. This rate of incidents represents a 293 percent increase since 2014, when Colorado passed statutory reductions to motor vehicle penalties, the report pointed out.
Denver was also identified as the 6th-worst city for property crimes and the 10th-worst for rape. Across the board it appears that Denver's crime rates have risen, according to the study. The average monthly crime rate in the city has reportedly increased by 75 percent since 2018. In 2022, the crime rate in Denver was reportedly 58 percent higher than the state average.
“In 2021, CSI produced the first analysis of the Colorado crime wave. The bad news, Denver is still in the midst of a dangerous wave that is harming victims, ravaging the economy and preventing the city from flourishing,” said CSI Executive Director Kelly Caufield in a news release.
“Our goal is to provide the data and facts so policy makers and elected officials can better understand the impact crime is having on the city and develop solutions to combat the challenge,” Caufield said.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.