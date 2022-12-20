A 24-hour warming center will be opening at the Denver Coliseum beginning on Wednesday, ahead of an arctic cold front that is expected to bring below-zero wind chill values to the area.
"Extreme temperatures are dangerous, especially combined with other health conditions, and can lead to a higher risk of hypothermia, frostbite, and carbon monoxide poisoning. The City and County encourages everyone to seek shelter and limit time out of doors beginning on Wednesday evening," a news release from the city reads.
The coliseum, which is located at 4600 Humboldt Street, will be open for anyone who needs a warm place to stay. In addition, all of Denver's recreation centers will be operating as warming centers during their regular hours on Thursday and Friday.
Specific locations and hours can be found here.
Temperatures this cold present the risk of frostbite and hypothermia, livestock and pet loss, possible frozen pipes and water damage, and hazardous travel.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment has offered the following safety tips for up coming cold days:
- Prepare for power outages.
- If you lose heat at your home, consider visiting a warming center to stay warm.
- If you must be outdoors, dress in multiple layers of warm clothing.
- Keep refrigerators and freezers closed in the event of power outage.
- Create an emergency supply kit for your car
- Listen for emergency information and alerts.
- Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows.
Find additional weather updates on the National Weather Service website.
