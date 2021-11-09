While snow has been in the forecast several times this season for Denver, actual snowfall has yet to meet the criteria required to count as 'measurable snow.' For that to happen, one-tenth of an inch needs to accumulate at Denver International Airport, with snow that's rolled through the area thus far this year melting too much to really stick. If that trend continues for much longer, Denver could set the record for latest 'first snow' on record.
The latest first snowfall on record in Denver took place on November 21 in 1934 – a date that is now just 12 days away.
Twelve days might seem like plenty of time for snow to roll fall, but early signs are pointing to that not being the case.
The current forecast for Denver from the Weather Channel shows highs in the 50s and 60s through at least November 23, with the exception of two days where highs are in the upper 40s. While nightly lows may drop just below freezing, almost no precipitation is predicted.
It is worth noting that two waves of snow are expected to roll through the state of Colorado this week. While that might be the case, snowfall is expected to be far west of Denver.
The map below shows snowfall expected through Wednesday, with a similar area expected to get hit with more snow on Thursday.
According to OpenSnow.com, another round of snow may move through the state November 17 and 18, but little detail is available on what that might look like. Thus far this season, snow has been stuck in the mountains, for the most part.
So there you have it – if the forecast is accurate, it's looking like Denver might set a record for latest snowfall ever recorded this year.
We'll have to wait and see.
The earliest 'first snow' in Denver took place in 2020 on September 8, with the average date being October 18, according to FOX 31.
While snow in Denver is lacking, some parts of the state might get more than 20 inches this week. Read more about that here.
