The National Football League Players Association (NFLPA) has released the results for a 'report card' system in which each team is judged in a number of categories by roughly 1,300 players spread throughout the league. The Denver Broncos didn't do too hot, ranking 20th of 32 teams.
While Denver received an 'A-' in the 'Strength Coaches' category – still only good enough to tie the team for 17th league-wide – they received a 'D'-range score in three categories, including a D-plus in 'treatment of families', a D in 'food service and nutrition', and a D-plus 'locker room' rating.
Ranking 24th league-wide in terms of family treatment, a sub-category of 'support of players' families' came with a low 27th-place rank, with the NFLPA noting that the Broncos are one of 14 teams that don't offer a family waiting room.
When it came to nutrition, the team was dinged for not providing vitamins to players, as well as for multiple players reporting that they don't have an individualized nutrition plan or support.
Most locker room complaints were related to size, with players stating they need bigger lockers, more showers, and more bathroom stalls.
Here's a breakdown of how the Broncos did in each category:
Treatment of Families: D+; 24th/32
Food Service/Nutrition: D; 22nd/32
Weight Room: B+; 13th/32
Strength Coaches: A-; 17th/32
Training Room: C+; 17th/32
Training Staff: B; 28th/32
Locker Room: D+; 22nd/32
Team Travel: B+; 12th/32
Many of the high-ranking teams had As and Bs in every category. The Minnesota Vikings ranked first, with four A-plus ratings, three A ratings, and one A-minus rating.
The Washington Commanders ranked the worst, with three F-minus ratings and an F rating.
Find additional detail here.
(1) comment
I’m just curious about the family waiting room.
Is it for families to wait for players to leave the locker room after games?
