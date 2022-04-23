According to the National Weather Service, Denver broke a temperature record on Friday that stood since the 1980s.
A 3:21 tweet from the organization announced that Denver hit 89 degrees on Friday, which is above the previous daily record of 88 degrees, set more than 30 years ago, in 1989.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to be much cooler in the Mile High City, with highs in the 50s and 60s.
(1) comment
In Colorado Springs, the old record, set in 1989, was 83. The new one is now 87. Combined with the winds and RH of 6%, moisture is just sucked out of soil and vegetation.
